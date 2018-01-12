Angola's president fires Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of former leader [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We begin with Angola where head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund José Filomeno dos Santos has been fired. José Filomeno is the son of former president José Eduardo Dos Santos. He was
removed from office following an investigation into the mismanagement of a $ 5bn fund.
Jose Filomeno is the second of the former president’s children to be dismissed by current Angolan president Joao Lourenço: The first, being the billionaire daughter, Isabel dos Santos who was removed
in November last year as head of the country’s state oil company Sonangol over corruption allegations. Many of the former president’s children have government-linked roles.
