Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Angola's president fires Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of former leader [The Morning Call]

Angola's president fires Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of former leader [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We begin with Angola where head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund José Filomeno dos Santos has been fired. José Filomeno is the son of former president José Eduardo Dos Santos. He was

removed from office following an investigation into the mismanagement of a $ 5bn fund.

Jose Filomeno is the second of the former president’s children to be dismissed by current Angolan president Joao Lourenço: The first, being the billionaire daughter, Isabel dos Santos who was removed

in November last year as head of the country’s state oil company Sonangol over corruption allegations. Many of the former president’s children have government-linked roles.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..