Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tunisia: Anti-Austerity protests [The Morning Call]

Tunisia: Anti-Austerity protests [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Tunisians are protesting against “unjust” government austerity measures.

Protests took place in a number of towns across Tunisia on January 8, following the government’s decision to raise taxes under its 2018 Finance Act.

The budget, which took effect on January 1, hiked fuel prices and introduced new tax measures related to the purchase of housing

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..