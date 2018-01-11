Madagascar gets new cinema [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Red armchairs, popcorn machines, 3D movies… The Plaza is the brand new cinema in Madagascar, the first in 20 years. It took a year of work to renovate this amphitheater which was burned several times. Here most viewers have never watched a giant screen movie.
Since its opening on December 27, the 800-seat room is “full” in every session.
01:05
Madagascar's plague epidemic declines, but response must be sustained-WHO
00:56
124 killed by plague epidemic in Madagascar since August
00:59
Former Malagasy president Albert Zafy dies aged 90
07:25
At least 42 dead in Madagascar from plague [The Morning Call]
00:54
Madagascar receives almost 1.2 million doses of antibiotics to fight plague
Go to video
Madagascar plague outbreak forces universities to close, jail visits banned