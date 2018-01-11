Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Kenya conducts census of Grevy's zebras [The Morning Call]

Kenya conducts census of Grevy's zebras [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Conservationists are counting Grevy’s Zebras to help monitor the population of the endangered species in Kenya. Grevy’s numbers currently stand at around 2,350 from a census done in 2016. This year the project also aims to include reticulated giraffes which are found in the northern part of Kenya. Grevy’s zebras have markings on their stripes which can be compared to human fingerprints that help identify each one uniquely.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..