Kenya conducts census of Grevy's zebras [The Morning Call]

Conservationists are counting Grevy’s Zebras to help monitor the population of the endangered species in Kenya. Grevy’s numbers currently stand at around 2,350 from a census done in 2016. This year the project also aims to include reticulated giraffes which are found in the northern part of Kenya. Grevy’s zebras have markings on their stripes which can be compared to human fingerprints that help identify each one uniquely.