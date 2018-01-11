Cameroon: What next for separatists leaders? [The Morning Call]

What has become of Cameroon’s English-speaking separatists of the “state of Ambazonia?” Eight people in charge of this movement were reportedly arrested in Nigeria last week on Friday in Abuja.

Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities do not provide any details concerning this dossier but among those arrested is leader of the separatist group Sisiku Ayuk Tabe for engaging in a clandestine meeting against Cameroonian authorities. Could this be the end of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon?