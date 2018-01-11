Breastfeeding in public [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
What is the perception of breastfeeding in public? A report released in August last year by the World Health Organization revealed that no country in the world gives enough support to breastfeeding moms.
Some countries still discourage, or even criminalize public nursing. Pope Francis encouraged mothers at the Vatican’s historic Sistine Chapel on Sunday to breastfeed their babies in church if necessary saying that “breastfeeding is a language of love.”
