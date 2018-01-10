Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar gets new cinema [The Morning Call]

Red armchairs, popcorn machines, 3D movies… The Plaza is the brand new cinema in Madagascar, the first in 20 years. It took a year of work to renovate this amphitheater which was burned several times. Here most viewers have never watched a giant screen movie.

Since its opening on December 27, the 800-seat room is “full” in every session.

