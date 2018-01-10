George Weah's economic challenges [Business Segment]

The Morning Call
The economic challenges of Liberian President-elect George Weah are immense.
Poverty affects nearly seven out of ten people. In 2016, the West African nation was ranked 177 out of 188 countries on the UNDP Human Development Index.
George Weah’s priority would be to improve the business environment in order to attract much-needed investment.
Jean David Mihamle has details in the business segment.
