George Weah's economic challenges [Business Segment]

The economic challenges of Liberian President-elect George Weah are immense.

Poverty affects nearly seven out of ten people. In 2016, the West African nation was ranked 177 out of 188 countries on the UNDP Human Development Index.

George Weah’s priority would be to improve the business environment in order to attract much-needed investment.

Jean David Mihamle has details in the business segment.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

