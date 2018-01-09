Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's parliament to review rules for Zuma removal [The Morning Call]

South Africa’s parliament said on Sunday it would review its rules relating to removing the country’s president.

The move follows a ruling by the nation’s highest court on December 29 which said that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account as required by section 89 of the country’s constitution for a string of corruption cases he’s been accused of.

