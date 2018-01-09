South Africa's parliament to review rules for Zuma removal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
South Africa’s parliament said on Sunday it would review its rules relating to removing the country’s president.
The move follows a ruling by the nation’s highest court on December 29 which said that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account as required by section 89 of the country’s constitution for a string of corruption cases he’s been accused of.
Go to video
Egypt parliament moves to criminalize 'lack of belief in God'
Go to video
Uganda: Pres. Museveni signs Age Limit Bill into law
Go to video
Uganda parliament scraps presidential age limit, Museveni could rule till 2037
Go to video
Uganda's medics want mental checks for presidential candidates, as legislators discuss age limit
01:16
President Mahamadou Issoufou defends controversial 2018 budget
Go to video
Uganda: Museveni attacks MPs, call them parasites