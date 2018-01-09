The Morning Call Press review [The Morning Call] 14 hours ago The Morning Call Linnete Bahati takes us across the headlines from some of the papers on the continent. up next 05:39 Electric bicycles:The game changer? [Sci Tech] 06:34 South Africa's parliament to review rules for Zuma removal [The Morning Call] 02:26 China: Air quality improves [The Morning Call] Most read Fashion brand H&M apologizes for ad of black boy in 'Coolest Monkey' hoodie Tanzania arrests pregnant schoolgirls, hunting for men responsible Ethiopian scientist praised by Bill Gates for impacting lives of small-scale farmers The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
03:15
Press review [The Morning Call]
03:40
Press review [The Morning Call]
03:21
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:53
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:56
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:56
Press review [The Morning Call]