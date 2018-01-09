Electric bicycles:The game changer? [Sci Tech]

The World Economic Forum believes that electric bicycles are changing and luring car drivers out of their cars onto two-wheelers or three- wheelers. Electric bicycles are reportedly allowing riders to move faster and longer than on ordinary bikes,without being soaked in sweat en route to work.The research says developing cities like Ouagadougou ;the capital of Burkina Faso is adopting the technology pretty well.

So could this means of transport be the next game changer? Jens Martin Skibsted, Founder of Biomega and member of the World Economic Forum’s think tanks has been offering some insights.

Also ,IE University is set to embark on a West African tour for a masterclass geared towards preparing Africans for the new tech revolution.Onyekachi Eke ,Director of IE in charge of West Africa tells Ignatius Annor that ,the masterclass is expected to explore the opportunities that exist in this new tech revolution.

And, Security researchers have disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and ARM Holdings.

Ignatius Annor has details of these stories in this edition of Sci Tech.