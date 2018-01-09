Egypt presidential election set for late March

Egypt will hold a presidential election on March 26-28, with the incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to seek a second term in office.

Sisi, who won a landslide victory after he led the military overthrow of elected President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, is yet to announce his candidacy.

Eligible voters will cast their ballot in the election on March 26-28, while expatriates will vote on March 16-18, said the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Lasheen Ibrahim in a press conference.

“Exercise your right to run for office and vote, do your duty of choosing the president of your country, your voice will certainly make a difference,” Lasheen Ibrahim.

According to the timetable released by the commission, candidates must submit their official bids to the commission between Jan 20-29, the final list of candidates will be announced on February 24 while the deadline for any candidate to withdraw will be March 1.

Announcing the dates, the national election commission said a run-off would be held on April 24-26 if needed.

It will be Egypt’s third election since the 2011 uprising which ended strongman Hosni Mubarak’s long rule.

Sisi’s most serious potential challenger, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, recalled his candidacy on Sunday saying his time back in Egypt has led him to reconsider the decision.

Shafik returned to Egypt from the United Arab Emirates in December after announcing his intention to run, setting off a firestorm of criticism from state-aligned media.

The other candidates interested in the country’s top job are Khaled Ali, a prominent lawyer and Colonel Ahmed Konsowa. Since their presidential bid announcements, both aspirants have been convicted of charges that are seen to be politically motivated.

First round results will be announced on April 2 and, in the event of a run-off, on May 1.