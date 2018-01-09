Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

China: Air quality improves [The Morning Call]

China: Air quality improves [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

China’s capital Beijing has recorded its biggest improvement in air quality in at least nine years.

The dramatic change is partly because of favourable weather conditions in the past three months but it also shows that the government’s strong-arm tactics have had an impact.

The capital city saw an outburst of pollution in 2013 as residents spent over half of the whole year living under the haze.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..