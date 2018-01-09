China: Air quality improves [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
China’s capital Beijing has recorded its biggest improvement in air quality in at least nine years.
The dramatic change is partly because of favourable weather conditions in the past three months but it also shows that the government’s strong-arm tactics have had an impact.
The capital city saw an outburst of pollution in 2013 as residents spent over half of the whole year living under the haze.
Go to video
Gambia's Barrow visits China to strengthen ties and development cooperation
Go to video
Zambia Police chief withdraws Chinese officers after public outcry
Go to video
Egypt is worst jailer of journalists in Africa for 2017 – CPJ report
Go to video
Funding doubts expose Sao Tome and Principle to malaria relapse
Go to video
Zimbabwe agrees $153m Chinese loan deal, first in post-Mugabe era
Go to video
Zimbabwe: China insists it had no hand in Mugabe's downfall