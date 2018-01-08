Zimbabwe soldiers were promised money, gold to oust Mugabe - Nephew

Robert Mugabe’s nephew has claimed that Zimbabwean soldiers were told they could keep any cash, gold or diamonds they found during the military takeover in November las year.

According to News24, Patrick Zhuwao, in an editorial on the private NewZimbabwe website, said after the riches failed to materialise the soldiers had become part of a growing resistance movement, which he dubbed #2018Resistance, loyal to the ousted president.

“The military personnel that engaged in the illegal, unconstitutional and treasonous Operation Restore Legacy were authorised to keep whatever money, gold and diamonds that they came across,” he said.

In one prominent case in the wake of the military takeover on November 15, pictures and reports circulated on social media alleging that $10 million in cash was found stashed at the home of former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, a Grace Mugabe ally.

The reports were not widely believed to be authentic.

The former labour minister claimed president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new government was using scarce cash from the central bank to reward some disgruntled soldiers, adding that this was being done on a “kinsmanship basis”.

Zhuwao vowed to lend “intellectual” and other support to “the formation of movements that will cater for the genuine concerns of disenfranchised Zanu-PF members.

