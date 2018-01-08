Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's parliament to review rules on removing president

South Africa

South Africa’s parliament said on Sunday it would review its rules relating to removing the country’s president, after the constitutional court ruled on Dec. 29 that lawmakers had previously failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account.

A parliamentary subcommittee will meet this week to discuss a draft procedure on the section of the constitution relating to the removal of a president and the draft will then be debated in the house, the National Assembly said in a statement.

Zuma has survived several no confidence votes in parliament over recent years, mostly relating to a string of corruption allegations. He denies any wrongdoing.

REUTERS

