Senegal:13 killed in restive Senegal region [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Gunmen killed at least 13 people and injured seven others in the Bayotte forest in Senegal’s southern Casamance region on January 6, 2017 according to the country’s military.
The victims were out collecting wood in the Bayotte forest, 20 kilometres from the regional capital Ziguinchor, “when they were attacked by an armed band of 15 people.” The motive behind this attack is unknown and even the army says it is not clear whether the gunmen were members of the separatist Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance.
Go to video
Togo's Adebayor relives deadly Cabinda shooting during AFCON 2010
Go to video
U.S. embassy honors Ghanaian-born soldier who died saving Bronx inferno victims
Go to video
Zambia cholera crisis bites as churches cancel all services
Go to video
Update: Death toll in South Africa train crash rises to 14
Go to video
Ethiopia – A deadly 2017 saddled with security headache, simmering protests
00:48
Buhari appoints dead people to boards, spokesman dismisses public outrage