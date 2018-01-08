Senegal:13 killed in restive Senegal region [The Morning Call]

Gunmen killed at least 13 people and injured seven others in the Bayotte forest in Senegal’s southern Casamance region on January 6, 2017 according to the country’s military.

The victims were out collecting wood in the Bayotte forest, 20 kilometres from the regional capital Ziguinchor, “when they were attacked by an armed band of 15 people.” The motive behind this attack is unknown and even the army says it is not clear whether the gunmen were members of the separatist Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance.