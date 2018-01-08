Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Senegal:13 killed in restive Senegal region [The Morning Call]

Senegal:13 killed in restive Senegal region [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Gunmen killed at least 13 people and injured seven others in the Bayotte forest in Senegal’s southern Casamance region on January 6, 2017 according to the country’s military.

The victims were out collecting wood in the Bayotte forest, 20 kilometres from the regional capital Ziguinchor, “when they were attacked by an armed band of 15 people.” The motive behind this attack is unknown and even the army says it is not clear whether the gunmen were members of the separatist Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..