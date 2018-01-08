The Morning Call Press review [The Morning Call] 9 hours ago The Morning Call Linnete Bahati takes us across the headlines from some of the papers on the continent. up next 05:30 African food: A gastronomic trend, AfroPunk Johannesburg [This is Culture] 07:45 Senegal:13 killed in restive Senegal region [The Morning Call] 05:22 Malabo closes border with Cameroon [The Morning Call] Most read Cameroon separatist leader and aides arrested in Nigeria - sources Sale of Jammeh's cattle, other assets: Party fights govt commission Ethiopia, Egypt join global celebration of Coptic Christmas The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
03:40
Press review [The Morning Call]
03:21
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:53
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:56
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:56
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:51
Press review [The Morning Call]