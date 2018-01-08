Welcome to Africanews

Malabo closes border with Cameroon [The Morning Call]

For nearly two weeks, the border between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea has been closed. This is due an alleged coup attempt by foreign mercenaries to overthrow Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

The country’s opposition has been accused of having contributed to the recruitment of mercenaries and fears being the subject of a witch hunt.

