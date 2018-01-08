African food: A gastronomic trend, AfroPunk Johannesburg [This is Culture]

The Morning Call
In this week’s culture segment we take a look at African gastronomy and the AfroPunk festival.
African cuisine has grown from home favourites to a culinary delight worldwide, thanks to the African chefs determined to highlight traditional spices and taste.
Meanwhile, The first AfroPunk festival was recently held in the continent. AfroPunk’s inaugural festival in Johannesburg celebrated alternative Africa and introduced the city to a global black culture.
