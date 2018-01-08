2017 Review: Our most read articles per month

Africa
Africanews has had a good year covering news on the continent and across the world – on air and online.
We look back at the 2017 news year dissecting the news, business and sports headlines. We have also picked our Personality of the Year in the person of anti-CFA activist Kemi Seba.
With our ever growing audience on social media, Facebook and Twitter, we share our most read articles from January to December 2017. In 2016 we shared the articles that had most reach on social media.
January 2017 – Gambian army chief refuses to “fight”
We are not going to involve ourselves in any fight – Gambian army chiefhttps://t.co/BVdTGQnOth— africanews (@africanews) January 18, 2017
February 2017: Valentine triumphs in the month of love
March 2017: Exiled Yahya Jammeh works on farm
Exiled Yahya Jammeh works on Equatorial Guinea farm ‘for the cameras’ https://t.co/S7sx3i2ys4— africanews (@africanews) March 22, 2017
April 2017: Egypt – Ethiopia diplomatic talks
May 2017: Muslims worldwide commence 2016 Ramadan fasting
#Muslims worldwide to start #Ramadan this weekend after moon sighting https://t.co/barEyWeMcY— africanews (@africanews) May 25, 2017
June 2017: Eritrea takes position on Gulf Crisis,’ Ethiopia neutral
July 2017: Sierra Leone police bans jogging nationwide
Police bans jogging in the streets of Sierra Leone https://t.co/Vonn4Fo5E0— africanews (@africanews) July 28, 2017
August 2017: Gory bus crash in Madagascar
September 2017: Ethiopia had to help Eritrea to get sanctions lifted
Ethiopia had to back Eritrea sanctions lifting as head of UNSC https://t.co/cc88Y5L5HX— africanews (@africanews) September 28, 2017
October 2017: Ethiopian PM hit by resignation of top official
November 2017: The world’s most expensive painting sold
Listed: the world’s most-expensive paintings sold at auction https://t.co/axuNexSZzP— africanews (@africanews) November 16, 2017
Go to video
Ethiopian scientist praised by Bill Gates for impacting lives of small-scale farmers
Go to video
[Photos] Orthodox Ethiopians gather at Lalibela for Christmas amid peace calls
06:29
Ethiopia: Release of political prisoners [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Ethiopia acknowledging ‘political prisoners’ is good, time to act – U.S. lawmaker
Go to video
Good 2017 for The Gambia's female politicians: Veep, speaker, special MP
Go to video
Ethiopia govt’s political turnaround has many unanswered questions – HRW