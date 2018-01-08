Welcome to Africanews

2017 Review: Our most read articles per month

Africa

Africanews has had a good year covering news on the continent and across the world – on air and online.

We look back at the 2017 news year dissecting the news, business and sports headlines. We have also picked our Personality of the Year in the person of anti-CFA activist Kemi Seba.

With our ever growing audience on social media, Facebook and Twitter, we share our most read articles from January to December 2017. In 2016 we shared the articles that had most reach on social media.

January 2017 – Gambian army chief refuses to “fight”

February 2017: Valentine triumphs in the month of love

March 2017: Exiled Yahya Jammeh works on farm

April 2017: Egypt – Ethiopia diplomatic talks

May 2017: Muslims worldwide commence 2016 Ramadan fasting

June 2017: Eritrea takes position on Gulf Crisis,’ Ethiopia neutral

July 2017: Sierra Leone police bans jogging nationwide

August 2017: Gory bus crash in Madagascar

September 2017: Ethiopia had to help Eritrea to get sanctions lifted

October 2017: Ethiopian PM hit by resignation of top official

November 2017: The world’s most expensive painting sold

December 2017: Federal forces blamed for deaths in Ethiopia’s Oromia region

Follow our 2017 Review page for more information

