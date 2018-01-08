2017 Review: Our most read articles per month

Africanews has had a good year covering news on the continent and across the world – on air and online.

We look back at the 2017 news year dissecting the news, business and sports headlines. We have also picked our Personality of the Year in the person of anti-CFA activist Kemi Seba.

With our ever growing audience on social media, Facebook and Twitter, we share our most read articles from January to December 2017. In 2016 we shared the articles that had most reach on social media.

January 2017 – Gambian army chief refuses to “fight”

We are not going to involve ourselves in any fight – Gambian army chiefhttps://t.co/BVdTGQnOth — africanews (@africanews) January 18, 2017

February 2017: Valentine triumphs in the month of love

March 2017: Exiled Yahya Jammeh works on farm

Exiled Yahya Jammeh works on Equatorial Guinea farm ‘for the cameras’ https://t.co/S7sx3i2ys4 — africanews (@africanews) March 22, 2017

April 2017: Egypt – Ethiopia diplomatic talks

May 2017: Muslims worldwide commence 2016 Ramadan fasting

June 2017: Eritrea takes position on Gulf Crisis,’ Ethiopia neutral

July 2017: Sierra Leone police bans jogging nationwide

Police bans jogging in the streets of Sierra Leone https://t.co/Vonn4Fo5E0 — africanews (@africanews) July 28, 2017

August 2017: Gory bus crash in Madagascar

September 2017: Ethiopia had to help Eritrea to get sanctions lifted

Ethiopia had to back Eritrea sanctions lifting as head of UNSC https://t.co/cc88Y5L5HX — africanews (@africanews) September 28, 2017

October 2017: Ethiopian PM hit by resignation of top official

November 2017: The world’s most expensive painting sold

Listed: the world’s most-expensive paintings sold at auction https://t.co/axuNexSZzP — africanews (@africanews) November 16, 2017

December 2017: Federal forces blamed for deaths in Ethiopia’s Oromia region