Trump describes self as 'stable genius', 'Fire and Fury' sales soar

U.S. President Donald Trump described himself on Saturday as a “very stable genius”, following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do the job.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star … to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” was an instant bestseller on Friday. The book, dismissed by Trump as full of lies, depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorned his abilities.

Amazon ranked it at the top of sales on Friday as soon as it was released.

“Luckily, the president tweets often, so he’s done a lot of publicity for a book that does not give a good picture of him, but we quickly realized in recent days that we needed to get as many copies as we could,” said the delighted the head of a bookstore in New York.

In the book, Trump is described as being allergic to reading, frequently reclusive in his room from 18H30, eyes fixed on his three TV screens, multiplying the calls to a small group of friends on which he pours “a flood of recriminations”, ranging from the dishonesty of the media to the lack of loyalty of his team.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” was advanced for Friday, after attempts by President Trump’s team to prevent it. The US head of state denounces indeed charges “phony” and points machinations against him.