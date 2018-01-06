[Photos] Awful spectacle at South Sudan's Juba International Airport

Most capital cities across the world pride themselves with the kind of airport that they have. Beside size, convenience and activeness of air traffic, these airports give the first impression of a country to air travellers.

The case of South Sudan’s international airport is but an ‘awful spectacle’ as shared by a United Nations Advisor, Evan Cinq-Mars who works with Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC).

He shared photos of the Juba International Airport as he prepared to fly out of the crisis-hit country. The airport has been tagged as the worst in the world according to a report by The Economist.

He wrote: “An ode to Juba International Airport, the worst in the world according to The Economist. Row of chairs in front of me (pictured last) didn’t even have legs, and the folks in it were forced to sit at an angle to avoid sinking into a gaping hole of garbage and rocks in the floor.”

A November 2017 survey by renowned aviation organization, Sleep in Airport (sleepinairports.net), also ranked the Juba International Airport the world’s worst.

The criteria used included comfort (gate seating and availability of rest zones), services, facilities and things to do, food options, immigration/security, customer service, cleanliness, navigation and ease of transit and sleepability.

The website explained that the airports that appeared on the list of worst airports in the world are those that have the capacity to truly offend travellers.

The worst five airports in the world comprised: