Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition government

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

“Currently there is no need,” Mnangagwa said about the possibility of forming a coalition with Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change.

The president was responding to media questions after paying a courtesy visit to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Currently there is no need

Accompanied by the vice president Rtd. Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, Mnangagwa paid a courtesy call to the country’s former prime minister and Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T) leader Tsvangira who is battling colon cancer.

The president was welcomed by the MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa, the party’s director of elections Murusi Zvzivayi and Tsvangirai’s wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai.

President Mnangagwa chats with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Elizabeth Tsvangirai at the opposition leader's house.



(Via SibonginkosiHo2 ) pic.twitter.com/KUZkH96odU — Zim Media Review (ZimMediaReview) January 5, 2018

The president then told the media that Tsvangirai is recovering well.

“He is fine and recuperating very well and he says he will soon be going back for further medical check-ups in South Africa,” President Mnangagwa said.

The MDC-T deputy president, Nelson Chamisa welcomed President Mnangagwa’s visit.

“It’s a welcome thing, it’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean. This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another. This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained. Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative,” Chamisa said.

Zimbabweans have warmly welcomed the surprise visit of the president Emmerson Mnangagwa to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangira in his Harare home.

The Message here is clear, ED is human and is establishing a KINDER & GENTLER Republic. This gesture, the bottom line is both political protagonists r mature i.e MRT for attending inauguration & EDM for the visit. Approval ratings for ED should soar. #ZimbabweRising — NgungunyaniWaAfrica (@AddM0R3) January 5, 2018

A very nice gesture by his excellency. Keep it up Mr President. — norms (@norms_chironda) January 5, 2018

Mnangagwa came to power in November last year following a de facto military coup after which veteran leader Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.