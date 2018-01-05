Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

White House threatens Trump's ex-aide, Israel's death penalty move [International Edition]

White House threatens Trump's ex-aide, Israel's death penalty move [International Edition]

International edition

Donald Trump’s hopes of turning the page on a chaotic 2017 have been dashed by extracts from from a new book which quotes former chief strategist Steve Bannon as calling the meeting between a Russian lawyer and the President’s eldest son, son in law and his then-campaign chairman “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s parliament has given preliminary approval for legislation that would make it easier for a court to impose a death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.

These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..