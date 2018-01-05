White House threatens Trump's ex-aide, Israel's death penalty move [International Edition]

Donald Trump’s hopes of turning the page on a chaotic 2017 have been dashed by extracts from from a new book which quotes former chief strategist Steve Bannon as calling the meeting between a Russian lawyer and the President’s eldest son, son in law and his then-campaign chairman “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s parliament has given preliminary approval for legislation that would make it easier for a court to impose a death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.

