White House threatens Trump's ex-aide, Israel's death penalty move [International Edition]

International edition
Donald Trump’s hopes of turning the page on a chaotic 2017 have been dashed by extracts from from a new book which quotes former chief strategist Steve Bannon as calling the meeting between a Russian lawyer and the President’s eldest son, son in law and his then-campaign chairman “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”
Meanwhile, Israel’s parliament has given preliminary approval for legislation that would make it easier for a court to impose a death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.
These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa
Go to video
Uganda denies reports of hosting African migrants from Israel
Go to video
Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave, threatens jail
Go to video
Nigeria, U.S. agree $593m fighter plane deal to fight Boko Haram
00:52
Fifteen men hanged in Egypt over terrorist attacks in Sinai region
Go to video
Ghana defends Jerusalem vote despite Israeli envoy branding it a 'mistake'
Go to video
Trump sanctions Jammeh over corruption and human rights abuse