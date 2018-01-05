Gambian rapper and social activist reacts to changes after Jammeh's departure

The Gambia acclaimed Rapper and social activist Killa Ace returned to the country at the beginning of the year from exile in Senegal after almost 2 years.

He was received by crowd of fans and has found lots of new tasks in the new democratic country.

“As far as democracy is in the Gambia, it’s a good news that we are elevated from dictatorship to democracy. But there is a lot of concerns attached to the Gambian democracy.“It’s a selective democracy, and the people speak the truth only if it favours them instead of being general with it. And there is a lot of civic education needed to save guard our democracy and to keep moving it into the right direction,” he said.

As far as democracy is in the Gambia, it's a good news that we are elevated from dictatorship to democracy.

He noted he is not absolutely impressed with the administration and how it is functioning, adding that there are a lot of policies that have to be changed.

If you look at the administration, I think we need more capable people in the Ministries, he said.

“As far as to justice and democracy, it is a baby in its early stages, luckily we can say whatever we want, but as far as system is concerned, the same security people who were under Jammeh are around and they still have the same negative mind to state, approach,“Ace added.

Ace says one of the most critical recent things in the country is discrimination among Gambians in the tourist sector, he says Gambians are harassed for entering the tourist areas.

“I have a bigger task then [under] Yahya Jammeh, the task like giving people civic education and awareness, social responsibility, of keeping the government accountable, to fighting tribalism, because there is tribalism in Gambia, which can lead to xenophobia,” said Ace.

The musician calls on Gambians to have a change on how they treat each other.