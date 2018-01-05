One tourist killed, 12 injured in air balloon crash in Egypt

Egypt
A tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured in a hot air balloon crash near Luxor in Egypt on Friday, state-run news agency MENA reported.
The balloon, with tourists from different nationalities and Egyptians onboard, crashed to the west of the city of Luxor, MENA said.
The health ministry said a woman was killed and 12 people injured but gave no other details.
The security services in the city of Luxor reportedly received a signal of the incident while the balloon toured in an area west of the famous archaeological city near the new desert road.
1 American woman was killed, 7 other passengers were injured in a hot air balloon carrying tourists crash land in bad weather in #Luxor south of #Egypt pic.twitter.com/atdyBRogON— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) January 5, 2018
Officials said the incident was caused by strong winds that forced the balloon off course above the city.
In 2015, at least 19 people, most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion.
Go to video
Update: Death toll in South Africa train crash rises to 14
Go to video
Pope Francis prays for Egypt church attack victims
Go to video
Kenya: Another grisly road crash claims 34 lives
Go to video
Egypt Coptic church attack:how church server forestalled more deaths
Go to video
Ex-Egyptian president Morsi jailed three years for insulting judiciary
00:56
Egypt's Pres. Sisi condemns deadly attack on Coptic church