Maternity and sport performance [Sports]

The Morning Call
In this edition of Chronicle Sport on Africanews, Serge Koffi examines athletes who have managed to overcome the pitfalls of maternity in top-level sports.@kkoffiserge
In this edition of Chronicle Sport on Africanews, Serge Koffi examines athletes who have managed to overcome the pitfalls of maternity in top-level sports.@kkoffiserge
05:13
Africa's prison rehabilitation [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Real vs PSG, Chelsea vs Barca in UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties
Go to video
Africa's 2018 World Cup teams to share $2.5m CAF support
Go to video
TP Mazembe back home after CAF Confederation Cup glory
02:36
Promoting Rugby in Nigeria [The Morning Call]
01:07
Young people patronize Liberia's surfing school [no comment]