Liberia's Weah invites Wenger to inauguration

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told the BBC that he has invited by Liberia’s new President George Weah to his inauguration later this month.

Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 but he is not sure he will able to attend.

“I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President,” he said.

While Wenger believes he will be busy , there is a chance he could still make it for the January 22 inauguration ceremony in Monrovia.

“I believe I will be busy but if I am suspended (for his comments on referees) I will have time to go.”

Wenger is facing a Football Association disciplinary hearing for various comments he made about referees in recent weeks.

Wenger says he could never have imagined the young player would go on to become president of Liberia.

Weah was elected president last month, winning more than 60% of the vote in the second-round run-off.

“The life of this guy is a real film. It is unbelievable. It can make a fantastic film,” an excited Wenger told the BBC.

“I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and becoming the best player in the world in 1995 – and today becoming the president of his country. It’s an unbelievable story.”

Wenger said Weah has always had a strong love for his country, as well as a belief he was on a mission.

“When I look back I see him crying when war was on in Liberia, so it’s a happy story and I wish [him] a happy presidency… This guy is an example for everybody who plays football today.”

George Weah’s victory of 65.1% against Joseph Boakai’s 38.5% was certified by the National Electoral Commission on Thursday and he will be taking over the country’s presidency officially from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on January 22, the same day he will be inaugurated.