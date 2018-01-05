Welcome to Africanews

Benin: Debate over right to strike [The Morning Call]





Benin voted a law in parliament removing the right to strike by “the military, public security agents, health services workers, judicial staff, prison officers and those concerned with state security”.

The December 28 vote has sparked anger from opposition groups and trade unions which say this is in violation of Article 31 of the Beninese constitution which grants this right.

