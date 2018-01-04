Rwanda implements open border policy [Travel]

It’s the very first edition of travel on the Morning Call, and we started the year on good notes.

All visitors to Rwanda started to get a 30-day visa upon arrival without prior application,Effective Monday January 1, 2018.

In view of bilateral agreements, nationals of the following countries may visit Rwanda without a visa for a period up to 90 days: Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, DRC, Ghana, Guinea, Indonesia, Haiti, Mauritius, Philippines, Senegal, Seychelles, Sao Tome and Principe and Singapore.

Nationals of other countries will get visa upon arrival without prior application.

Still in the new year spirit, here are some huge festivals to visit this year at least for the next 3 months: This month of January, one of the most renowned festivals to look out for is Timkat 2018.

Some attendees enter the water and submerge themselves, creating a ritual reenactment of the baptism of Jesus, as well as a symbolic renewal of their own baptism.The next timkat is January 19.

For the month of February, the world-renowned electronic music festival Ultra has extended its reach to South Africa with iterations in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The festival’s lineup continues to grow even more impressive. Calling on a diverse selection of star-studded international talent and home grown heroes, that’ll have you dancing well into the night.

The festival takes place between February 9 and 10.

Explore a century old tradition at Dédougou, Burkina Faso in the month of March. Every year, the International Festival of Masks and the Arts (FESTIMA) is celebrated.

The week-long event draws costumed troupes from villages around Burkina Faso, as well as from neighboring West African countries such as Benin, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, and Senegal.

