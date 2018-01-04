Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria: Deadly attacks in the Northeast [The Morning Call]

Nigeria: Deadly attacks in the Northeast [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A new suicide bombing of a mosque in northeastern Nigeria on January 3, killed at least 14 people. The attack is part of a series of violence perpetrated by Boko Haram Islamist militants in the past few weeks. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in his New Year address that Boko Haram has been ‘beaten’.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau responded by releasing a video on Tuesday claiming responsibility for a number of attacks in the North East of the country during the festive season. He declared that the group is active and operational and that the government can’t do anything against them.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..