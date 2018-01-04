Nigeria: Deadly attacks in the Northeast [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A new suicide bombing of a mosque in northeastern Nigeria on January 3, killed at least 14 people. The attack is part of a series of violence perpetrated by Boko Haram Islamist militants in the past few weeks. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in his New Year address that Boko Haram has been ‘beaten’.
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau responded by releasing a video on Tuesday claiming responsibility for a number of attacks in the North East of the country during the festive season. He declared that the group is active and operational and that the government can’t do anything against them.
