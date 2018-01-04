Nigeria army finds another Chibok girl abducted by Boko Haram in 2014

The Nigerian army reported finding another Chibok girl held in captivity by the militant group Boko Haram.

A statement from the army said Salomi Pogu was one of the over 270 students who were abducted in 2014 when their school was raided by the militants.

She was found along with another girl, Jamila Adams in the town of Pulka in the northeast Borno State. The army added that the girls were in the safe custody and were receiving medical attention.

So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 4, 2018

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” they added.