Nigeria army finds another Chibok girl abducted by Boko Haram in 2014

Nigeria

The Nigerian army reported finding another Chibok girl held in captivity by the militant group Boko Haram.

A statement from the army said Salomi Pogu was one of the over 270 students who were abducted in 2014 when their school was raided by the militants.

She was found along with another girl, Jamila Adams in the town of Pulka in the northeast Borno State. The army added that the girls were in the safe custody and were receiving medical attention.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” they added.

