Malawi: Cheetah conservation at Liwonde National Park [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cheetahs are being reintroduced to the Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi as part of a conservation programme to restore the national park. Four cheetahs were introduced to the park about five months ago and three others, arrived two weeks ago donated by the Wildlife Trust in South Africa.
Go to video
Cameroon Artisan makes chairs from cow horns
Go to video
[Photos] Buhari and Museveni, Africa's farmer presidents
01:51
African elephants under 'imminent risk' of extinction - CITES
01:35
Libyan horses find new hospital
Go to video
Rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya
Go to video
S. Africa: Five lions spotted roaming near Johannesburg