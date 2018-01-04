Welcome to Africanews

Malawi: Cheetah conservation at Liwonde National Park [The Morning Call]

Cheetahs are being reintroduced to the Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi as part of a conservation programme to restore the national park. Four cheetahs were introduced to the park about five months ago and three others, arrived two weeks ago donated by the Wildlife Trust in South Africa.

