Madagascar: French national's prison break [The Morning Call]

The escape from prison of a French national in Madagascar continues to raise several questions. Houcine Arfa, sentenced to three years in prison for abuse of office escaped on December 28 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Antananarivo and is currently in France.
