Update: Death toll in South Africa train crash rises to 14

The death toll in a train crash in South Africa’s Free State province on Thursday has risen to at least 14, a train service official said.

“It is not yet confirmed but the death toll for now is sitting at 14,” said Daisy Daniel, spokesperson for long haul passenger rail service Shosholoza Meyl.

Earlier, emergency services said four people had died and dozens were injured after the passenger train derailed and crashed into a truck before bursting into flames on its way to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth.

Netcare911 are among the paramedics on the scene in Kroonstad, where the train is reported to have collided with a vehicle.

“Forty passengers are reported to be injured with four fatalities confirmed at this stage,” Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro

Some train coaches caught fire shortly after the crash.

One of the commuters, Riaan Terreblanche, reportedly told local news agency Eye Witness that the train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the accident occurred.

“They didn’t give us any reassurance that we’re going to be okay. We were left on the side of the road without any information, some people are dehydrated.”

An outpouring of condolences and shock follwed the sharing of images and videos from the crash site.

I’m so heartbroken by the #TrainCrash that happened in #Kroonstad my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Lord save us — Siphelele (@Siphe_G) January 4, 2018