Uganda: Yoweri Museveni signs age limit bill into law [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed into law the controversial age limit bill into law, allowing individuals above the age of 75 to stand for presidency.

The constitutional amendment also extends the MPs term of office to 7 years and brings back term limits into the constitution.

