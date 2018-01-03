Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Church reacts on recent government crackdown [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

“We can only denounce, condemn and stigmatize the actions of the supposedly valiant men in uniform, which are, unfortunately, nothing more, nothing less than barbarism.” Reaction of the influential Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a crackdown on anti-Kabila demonstrations last Sunday on New Year’s Eve.

Media sources indicate that the death toll has now risen to twelve.

