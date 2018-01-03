Co-working space driving business in Kenya [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Co-working spaces in Africa are the logical answer to entrepreneurial cultures that list collaboration as one of their biggest objectives.
Kenya is working to make itself one of Africa’s financial hubs, and Nairobi is the heart of its start-up scene.
There are a number of co-working places and growth hacking hubs, as well as traditional venture capital-funded incubators.
03:47
Nigeria's kid entrepreneurs [The Morning Call]
02:50
Cow horn art [The Morning Call]
03:24
Beninese startup producing 'organic absorbent' for fishermen [The Morning Call]
03:54
Tony Elumelu speaks on entrepreneurship in interview with Africanews [The Morning Call]
02:01
Sudan bans 19 imports to preserve currency
09:14
Liberalizing Africa's aviation market