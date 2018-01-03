Boko Haram is responsible for recent attacks in northeastern Nigeria - Abubakar Shekau

A new video of Abubakar Shekau has emerged in which he and his group are claiming responsibility in recent attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

The leader of Boko Haram appeared in a video broadcast by Agence France Presse (AFP), the first since last August.

In this video, he assures that he is in good health and in a safe place and denies assertions by governments in the region who are already talking about the defeat of Boko Haram.

Nigerian troops, the police and those who cause us misdeeds can not do anything against us, and you will gain nothing, no one returns to Allah until he is dead.

“We are sending you this message with the operations we have carried out with the help of Allah, we have conducted the attacks on Maiduguri, Gamboru and Damboa, and we claim all these attacks.” Abubakar Shekau said.

“Nigerian troops, the police and those who cause us misdeeds can not do anything against us, and you will gain nothing, no one returns to Allah until he is dead.” Abubakar Shekau said.

Suicide attacks, raids on villages, towns and military posts have multiplied in the last two months. In early December, the jihadist group attacked an army checkpoint in Damboa, killing at least four people and injuring 12 others.