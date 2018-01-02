The cost benefits of Bitcoin [Sci Tech]

The idea to receive your salary or complete a transaction through a single coin is a pretty nice one. But did you know that the amount of energy needed to use a single Bitcoin transaction could actually power a house for a month?

According to a World Economic Forum report, Bitcoin mining’s energy use is reportedly growing at a rate of 25% per month. It will consume as much electricity as the US in 2019.We hear from experts on whether Africa,a continent still trying to fix its energy challenges could afford Bitcoin.

Also,scientists have restored communications with an Angolan satellite days after they lost contact with it.Last week ,the Central African nation launched its first communication satellite into space.The $280 million project will boost mobile and net communications in Angola as well as broadcast radio and TV shows.

Ignatius Annor has the details of these stories in your weekly Sci Tech.