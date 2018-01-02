Welcome to Africanews

Mali's new government [The Morning Call]

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appointed the government of the country’s new prime minister, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, as he prepares for a presidential campaign amid an ongoing threat from jihadists.

Six new members are entering the government, formed hours after 63-year-old Maiga’s appointment on Saturday following the unexpected resignation of Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga on Friday.

