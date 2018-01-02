Welcome to Africanews

Angola's Pres. Lourenco excites revelers at a beach in Luanda

Daniel Mumbere

Angola

Angolans were treated to a delightful surprise when their new president, Joao Lourenco decided to spend the new year holidays with his wife, at a beach in the capital, Luanda.

Clad in a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and donning a blue cap, the president was received warmly by the revelers at the beach in Mussulo.

The simple beach stroll was seen as proof of the president’s humility and a demonstration that the new president is different from his predecessor, Eduardo Dos Santos, who was not known for mixing freely with the people he led.

President Lourenco has been rumoured to stop at traffic lights and wait in line to be served at fast food joints. That coupled with his bold political steps in the months following his election in August have given many Angolans hope that a new dawn may indeed be upon the oil rich Southern African country.

