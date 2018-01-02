Welcome to Africanews

Africa space technology [The Morning Call]

Africa space technology [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A few days ago Angola sent a satellite into space. A first for the country that joins the list of African nations that are embarking on space exploration. Soon after the take-off of the AngoSat-1 communications satellite which cost $300 million, the Russian ground control staff said they had lost contact with it. On December 26, the Russian space corporation Energiya announced in a statement that contact had been re-established and “all the parameters of onboard systems are working normally.

