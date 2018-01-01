Gabonese designer showcases "Jutu collection" [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Justine Adande is an upcoming fashion designer in Gabon. With her “Jutu collection” that she recently launched, she was able to participate in the London Fashion Week which was able to give her creations a boost.
Justine Adande is an upcoming fashion designer in Gabon. With her “Jutu collection” that she recently launched, she was able to participate in the London Fashion Week which was able to give her creations a boost.
Go to video
DR Congo's condom dress designer aims to help in AIDS combat
Go to video
22-year-old South African crowned Miss Universe 2017
01:42
Art X Lagos in stronger showing at second edition [no comment]
02:16
African designs on display at Lagos Fashion Week [no comment]
01:47
Johannesburg hosts South Africa Fashion Week [no comment]
01:30
Kinshasa celebrates Congo Fashion Week [no comment]