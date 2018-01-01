Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo political crisis [The Morning Call]

At least 8 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and hundreds others arrested following an anti-Kabila demonstration that turned ugly on December 31, 2017.

Clashes erupted between Congolese security forces and more than a thousand protesters in the capital Kinshasa against President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down from power.

