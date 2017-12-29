Terrible year for kids in war zones, Putin in fresh presidential bid [International Edition]

International edition
2017 was one of the worst years for children caught in conflicts and besieged areas, according to UNICEF. From being deployed as human shields to acting as suicide bombers, children have become targets on a huge scale.
Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin has described a blast that left more than a dozen people injured at a St. Petersburg supermarket as a terrorist act.
These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
