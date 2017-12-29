Nigeria: Self defence against rape [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Women not only in Africa but all over the world have been victims of violent crimes like sexual assault and domestic violence on a daily basis. Several of them are now interested in learning how to protect themselves against violent situations, but they are often not sure where to turn.
In Nigeria for example, women are enrolling in martial art classes to develop the mental and physical skills needed to defend themselves against such attacks.
00:55
Martial arts fever grips Africa
Go to video
Nigeria Taekwondo team fails to pick Olympics ticket