Nigeria: Self defence against rape [The Morning Call]

Women not only in Africa but all over the world have been victims of violent crimes like sexual assault and domestic violence on a daily basis. Several of them are now interested in learning how to protect themselves against violent situations, but they are often not sure where to turn.

In Nigeria for example, women are enrolling in martial art classes to develop the mental and physical skills needed to defend themselves against such attacks.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

