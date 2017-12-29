Namibian deputy prime minister survives fatal car crash

Namibia
Namibia’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister survived a car crash on Thursday in which three people were reportedly killed, local media reported, citing police sources.
The Namibian Sun said that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s motorcade collided head on with a light pick-up truck while traveling in the north of the country.
The newspaper said the deputy prime minister was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition and she was expected to be airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.
Terrible accident. Happy that the Minister survived. Long distance driving remains dangerous in Namibia over the festive season.— Jacques Kruger (@jacqueskruger) December 28, 2017
