Namibian deputy prime minister survives fatal car crash

Namibian deputy prime minister survives fatal car crash
Daniel Mumbere with REUTERS

Namibia

Namibia’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister survived a car crash on Thursday in which three people were reportedly killed, local media reported, citing police sources.

The Namibian Sun said that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s motorcade collided head on with a light pick-up truck while traveling in the north of the country.

The newspaper said the deputy prime minister was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition and she was expected to be airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

