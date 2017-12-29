Liberia: George Weah's presidential victory [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
From the football pitch to the presidential place. Former football star George Weah won the December 26 presidential runoff with 61.5 percent of the total votes. Crowds of people rushed to the streets of Monrovia and other towns in Liberia to celebrate his victory.
01:05
Weah gets congrats from African, global leaders and football world
01:36
[Photos] Supporters celebrate Weah's presidential goal
Go to video
Kenya's Kenyatta, Burundi's Nkurunziza congratulate Weah
Go to video
George Weah wins Liberia presidential run-off with 61.5% (provisional results)
01:26
ECOWAS mission satisfied with conduct of Liberia's run-off poll
Go to video
Weah gives Drogba a political 'pass': 'Follow the same path'