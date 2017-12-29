EU observers happy with conduct of Liberia run-off poll

It was a highly anticipated presidential run-off election in Liberia, which saw former football star, George Weah, 51, elected president.

The European Union election observer mission in Liberia praised the peaceful conduct of the poll stressing that it was held in accordance with the country’s constitution, while reserving their right to give their final recommendation later.

The leader of the EU Observer Mission in Liberia, Maria Arena addressed the media.

We can say that the process we observed has largely respected Liberian constitutional norms and international commitment to the conduct of democratic elections, and there are still room for improvement, which will be reflected in the recommendation, in the final report when all electoral processes are completed.

According to the results published by the Electoral Commission, George Weah won 61.5% of the votes against 38.5% for Vice President Joseph Boakai, after counting 98.1% of total votes.

The former senator will succeed out-going president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Weah’s victory marks the first democratic transition of power in over 70 years in this English-speaking country of West Africa.